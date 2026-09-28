Firefighters extinguish farm equipment fire in Greene County field

Firefighters responded to a farming equipment fire in Greene County on Monday.

YELLOW SPRINGS — Firefighters responded to a farming equipment fire in Greene County on Monday.

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The fire happened around 3:55 p.m. at the 4700 block of Tanyard Road in Yellow Springs, according to the Miami Township Fire Department in Greene County.

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When firefighters arrived, they found a combine on fire in a big field.

Dylan and Hal Stormant from Stormont Farms sent drone video. It shows the front of the combine engulfed in flames.

An iWitness7 viewer, Stuart Oberdeen, sent photos that showed firefighters extinguishing the fire.

Fire officials told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that no one was injured.

They added that the hydraulic fluid was also on fire.

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