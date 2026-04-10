Firefighters extinguish flames at Penn Station restaurant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in southern Ohio extinguished a fire at a Penn Station restaurant earlier Wednesday morning.

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A police officer noticed smoke coming from the Penn Station at 6302 Harrison Avenue in Hamilton County around 1 a.m.

Fire crews were quickly called to the scene for a 1-alarm commercial building fire, according to Green Township Fire and EMS.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in the kitchen area that were spreading through the vents.

Crews got the fire under control, and the damage was isolated to the restaurant, the department said.

The restaurant is located in a strip mall, but no other businesses were damaged.

The department said all of the businesses utilized the Knox box, which allows fire departments to access their keys to exterior and interior doors in case of an emergency.

“All of the businesses within this strip mall did, and as such, the building was able to be opened up uneventfully, spared of exterior damage and allow for proper securing,” the department said.

Crews were also able to control the air flow path, which helped stop the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses.

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