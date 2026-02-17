Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Moraine neighborhood

MORAINE — Firefighters extinguished a garage fire in a Moraine neighborhood on Monday.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of Charles Court around 5:30 p.m.

A fire official told News Center 7 crews on scene that two people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

A neighbor saw the fire and helped the family out of the house, the official added.

Video from the scene shows damage to the garage.

Fire officials said the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused this fire.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

