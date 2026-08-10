Firefighters extinguish house fire in Miami Township

Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook)

MIAMI TWP. — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami Township late Monday afternoon.

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The fire was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 10,000 block of S. Union Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

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The Miami Valley Fire District (MVFD) posted pictures on social media.

It shows the home surrounded by smoke.

Multiple fire departments assisted, including Farmersville, Germantown, New Lebanon, Carlisle, the Shawnee Fire District, Franklin, and the Joint Emergency Medical Services (JEMS) from Carlisle, MVFD said.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

Fire S Union Rd Miami Twp Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))

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