Firefighters extinguish truck fire at gas station parking lot in Montgomery Co.

Truck Fire SR 49 Clay Twp Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter Jenn Nicole (via Messenger) (iWitness7 reporter Jenn Nicole (via Messenger))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

CLAY TWP. — Firefighters responded to a truck fire at a gas station parking lot in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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The truck fire happened at around 7:07 p.m. on State Route 49 and U.S. 40 in Clay Township, according to a City of Englewood dispatcher.

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iWitness7 reporter Jenn Nichole sent a photo and video of the truck fire.

It showed flames and smoke coming from a white pickup truck in a gas station parking lot.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no one was injured.

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