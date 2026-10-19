Firefighters extinguish truck fire at gas station parking lot in Montgomery Co.

CLAY TWP. — Firefighters responded to a truck fire at a gas station parking lot in Montgomery County on Sunday.
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The truck fire happened at around 7:07 p.m. on State Route 49 and U.S. 40 in Clay Township, according to a City of Englewood dispatcher.
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iWitness7 reporter Jenn Nichole sent a photo and video of the truck fire.
It showed flames and smoke coming from a white pickup truck in a gas station parking lot.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no one was injured.
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