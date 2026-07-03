Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on I-75

BUTLER TWP. — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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The Butler Township Fire Department wrote in a social media post that the vehicle was at the I-75 southbound exit to Benchwood Road.

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When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle well-involved.

They knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading, and helped minimize traffic distractions on I-75, according to the social media post.

The department reminded drivers to slow down if they see emergency vehicles on the highway.

“Your attention behind the wheel helps keep first responders and the public safe,” the Butler Township Fire Department said.

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