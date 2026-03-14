Firefighters investigate fire at local apartment complex

TROY — Firefighters are on the scene at an apartment complex after a reported fire in Troy.
Crews responded to the 1100 block of Wayne Street, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
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Additional information was not available.
News Center 7 is working to determine whether anyone was injured and the total amount of damage the fire caused.
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