Firefighters investigating intentionally set house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are investigating a fire they say was set intentionally over the weekend.

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Dayton Firefighters were called to the 100 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue around 4:24 a.m. on Saturday for a fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from an unsecured vacant residential structure.

Firefighters used multiple handlines to control the fire, according to fire officials.

A total of 28 personnel from 11 apparatus operated on the scene.

The house had damage from a previous fire on April 7, 2026, according to fire officials.

No firefighters were injured. Crews operated on scene for 1 hour and 48 minutes.

The estimated property loss is $15,000.

The cause of the fire is being investigated as incendiary, according to fire officials.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

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