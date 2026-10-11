Firefighters, officers respond to garage fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.
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The fire was reported at around 4:22 p.m. on E. Bruce Avenue near N. Main Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
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Photos from the scene show firefighters extinguishing a burning building in an alley.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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