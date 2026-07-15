Firefighters, police block neighborhood after reported house fire

When our crews arrived on scene, they could smell and see smoke.

GREENE COUNTY — Several first responders are blocking a Beavercreek neighborhood after reports of a house fire on Tuesday.

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The fire was reported in the 3000 block of Pascal Drive.

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News Center 7 crews on scene say Beavercreek police have blocked the road and fire crews are lining the street.

When our crews arrived on scene, they could smell and see smoke.

An officer told News Center 7 that neighbors were told to stay inside becuase the smoke was so thick.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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