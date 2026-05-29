Firefighters rescue dog from river in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters saved a dog from a river in Miamisburg.
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The city posted pictures and a drone video on social media on Thursday.
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Video shows firefighters going through the grass while searching for the dog.
Miami Valley Fire District firefighters eventually fished it out of the water.
The city initially asked drivers to avoid the Sycamore Street Bridge. Crews had it down to one lane going east.
It is now back open.
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