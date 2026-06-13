Firefighters rescue kayaker from river near Taylorsville Dam

A fire engine can be seen in this undated photo.

VANDALIA — Firefighters rescued a kayaker from the Great Miami River near the Taylorsville Dam on Saturday.

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Rescue crews were called to the area of the Taylorsville Dam on reports that a kayaker was stuck just before 7 p.m., a Vandalia dispatcher confirmed.

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The kayaker was pulled from the water around 7:15 p.m., the dispatcher added.

It’s unclear if they are injured.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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