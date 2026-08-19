Firefighters rescue kayaker stranded on rocks in Northern Ohio

Photo contributed by Cleveland Fire (via Facebook)

CLEVELAND — Firefighters saved a stranded kayaker in Northern Ohio on Tuesday.

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The Cleveland Fire Department said in a social media post that the kayaker fell into Lake Erie at Euclid Beach.

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The kayaker made it to the rocks, but she became stranded as waves continued to crash over the area, according to the social media post.

A rapid deployment craft reached the stranded kayaker and safely brought her back to shore.

Medics evaluated the kayaker, who was not injured.

Fire officials said that firefighters were also not hurt.

They encouraged people to always wear a properly fitted life jacket when kayaking or boating.

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