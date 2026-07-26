Firefighters rescue kitten from storm drain

AMHERST — Northern Ohio firefighters rescued a kitten out of a storm drain on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Amherst Police Department thanked the Amherst Fire Department for rescuing the kitten.

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A caller asked for assistance from fire crews, and officers said that they responded with passion and care, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

“We’re so grateful for the dedication and kindness our firefighters show every day, not just in emergencies, but in moments like these that remind us how much they care about our community,” the police department said.

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