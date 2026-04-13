Firefighters respond to 2 separate house fires hours apart in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters responded to a pair of house fires on Thursday night and Friday morning in Springfield.

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The Springfield Fire Rescue Division said in a social media post that the fires were hours apart.

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The first fire was reported in the Mound Street neighborhood just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Some firefighters were leaving a class at Clark State and found fire showing on the front of the house.

It took firefighters less than 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The second fire was reported at around 6 a.m. on Friday in the West High Street neighborhood.

Firefighters found moderate smoke conditions inside the home.

They found a fire in a closet on the second floor, according to the social media post.

No one was injured in either fire.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

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