Firefighters respond to 2nd house fire in Miami County

PIQUA — Firefighters responded to a second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Piqua firefighters were dispatched around 5:52 a.m. to the 1900 block of Carlyle Drive
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dogs dead after house fire in Miami County
- Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing computers from local Best Buy
- County-wide call for help issued for Dayton officers on scene of fight
>>PHOTOS: 2 homes significantly damaged by separate fires in Miami Co.
Photos show the back of a two-story house that sustained significant fire damage.
Sidney firefighters were also at the scene.
This was the second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.
The first happened on Lefevre Road in Troy around 3:45 a.m.
News Center 7 has contacted the Piqua Fire Department to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
0 of 16
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]