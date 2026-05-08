Firefighters respond to 2nd house fire in Miami County

Firefighters responded to a second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.

Firefighters respond to 2nd house fire in Miami County

PIQUA — Firefighters responded to a second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Piqua firefighters were dispatched around 5:52 a.m. to the 1900 block of Carlyle Drive

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>>PHOTOS: 2 homes significantly damaged by separate fires in Miami Co.

Photos show the back of a two-story house that sustained significant fire damage.

Sidney firefighters were also at the scene.

This was the second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.

The first happened on Lefevre Road in Troy around 3:45 a.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the Piqua Fire Department to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

0 of 16 Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Caryle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Caryle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

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