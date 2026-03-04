Firefighters respond after two garages catch fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded after two garages caught fire in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of East Norman Ave on reports of a garage fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Two garages on the property were fully engulfed in flames, according to the dispatch sergeant.

The garages are near a shed; it is unclear if the shed was also on fire.

The house on the property is believed to be abandoned, according to the dispatch sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

