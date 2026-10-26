Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Dayton late Sunday night.

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The fire was reported at around 11:10 p.m. at the 200 block of Basswood Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

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Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters dealt with heavy fire upon arriving.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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