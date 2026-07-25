Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Several firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Fairborn on Saturday.

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The fire was reported just before 5:55 p.m. at the 300 block of Lovington Drive, according to Fairborn dispatchers.

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Photos show several firefighters and Fairborn Police at the scene. The scene is blocked off with yellow caution tape.

An officer told our news crew that no injuries were reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire, and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

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