Firefighters respond to barn fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Champaign County on Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kite Road on reports of a barn fire, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed that there are animals in the barn.

Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no other buildings are at risk of exposure, according to the dispatcher.

Crews from several departments responded as mutual aid, including St Paris, Christiansburg, and Pike Township crews.

This is a developing story.

