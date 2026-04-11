Firefighters respond to barn fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Trotwood on Saturday afternoon.

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Around 1:53 p.m., crews were dispatched to a barn fire in the 9400 block of Little Richmond Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Crews are on scene working to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear at this time if there were any animals in the barn.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

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