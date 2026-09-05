Firefighters respond to basement fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a basement fire in Dayton on Saturday.

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Around 1:14 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2030 block of Elsmere Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant said that firefighters found a small fire in the basement.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

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