Firefighters respond to basement fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a basement fire in Dayton on Saturday.
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Around 1:14 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2030 block of Elsmere Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The sergeant said that firefighters found a small fire in the basement.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
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