Firefighters respond to camper fire in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a camper fire in Jefferson Township on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:36 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road on reports of a camper fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

There was a structure near the camper, according to the dispatch sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the camper or the structure at the time of the fire.

The dispatch sergeant could not confirm if any injuries had been reported.

This is a developing story.

