UPDATE: 1 taken to the hospital after fire at local barbershop

The fire was reported at 3500 Hoover Avenue, at Rock’s Barber Shop, around 4:30 p.m.

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7 p.m.:

One person suffered burns after a fire at a barbershop in Dayton on Thursday.

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The fire was reported at 3500 Hoover Avenue, at Rock’s Barber Shop, around 4:30 p.m.

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When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man who was inside the building that had been burned, according to District Chief Chris Kinzler with DFD.

He was taken to the hospital with mild to moderate burns and is in stable condition.

There are no other injuries.

No other buildings were damaged.

We will continue to follow this story.

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