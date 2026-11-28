DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire near a high school in Dayton late Friday.
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The fire was reported at around 11:39 p.m. at the 800 block of Whitmore Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
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The building on fire is just south of Hoover Ave and near Thurgood Marshall High School.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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