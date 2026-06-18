Firefighters respond to fire at high-rise in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a high-rise building in downtown Dayton on Wednesday night.
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The fire was reported at 33 West First Street around 11 p.m., according to Dayton Police & Fire’s Facebook page.
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Upon arrival, crews found smoke in the basement.
Several fire crews are on scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
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