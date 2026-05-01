Firefighters respond to fire at large industrial building in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a fire in an industrial building in Dayton on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police & Fire said in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to a structure in the 700 block of N. Irwin Street.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher dies after suffering medical emergency at Ohio high school
- Utility truck overturns into embankment, hits bridge in Greene County
- Officer recovering after being shot twice by suspect in Ohio, police say
When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a large industrial building, according to the social media post.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]