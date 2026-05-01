Firefighters respond to fire at large industrial building in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a fire in an industrial building in Dayton on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police & Fire said in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to a structure in the 700 block of N. Irwin Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a large industrial building, according to the social media post.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]