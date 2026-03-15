Firefighters respond to garage fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a garage fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.

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Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that the fire was reported in Zephyr and Neva Drives.

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When firefighters arrived, they found an attached garage on fire, and the fire had extended to the home.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

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