Firefighters respond to garage fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a garage fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.
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Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that the fire was reported in Zephyr and Neva Drives.
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When firefighters arrived, they found an attached garage on fire, and the fire had extended to the home.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
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