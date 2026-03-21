Firefighters respond to garage fire in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a garage fire in a local neighborhood on Saturday night.
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Huber Heights firefighters were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to a reported structure fire at the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher.
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Viewers who called our newsroom said they could see thick black smoke.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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