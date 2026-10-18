MIAMI TWP. — Firefighters respond to garage fire in Miami Township neighborhood
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The fire was reported at around 11:04 p.m. in the 6000 block of 2nd Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
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The sergeant told News Center 7 that a couple of medics were at the scene. But he could not confirm any injuries.
The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, the sergeant said.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.
We will continue to follow this story.
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