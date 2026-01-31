‘Makeshift heating system’ cause of garage fire in Piqua

PIQUA — A ‘makeshift heating system’ was the cause of a garage fire in Piqua Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Just after 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Young Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

Fire officials told News Center 7 crews on scene that the fire was caused by the homeowner’s “makeshift heating system” inside the garage.

The fire was a potential hazard to the rest house, but firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

The house and the neighboring structure were not damaged as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

City crews laid salt on the roads to prevent them from freezing over after the fire.

Fire officials said it is important that people have working smoke detectors and hire professionals for heating and cooling.

