Firefighters respond to hotel fire in Yellow Springs

Firefighters respond to hotel fire in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Firefighters responded to a hotel fire in Yellow Springs on Wednesday morning.

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Crews were dispatched around 6:54 a.m. to the Mills Park Hotel at 321 Xenia Ave on reports of a fire, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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The fire reportedly started in the restaraunt, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

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