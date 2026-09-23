Firefighters respond to house explosion in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a house explosion and fire early Wednesday morning in an Ohio neighborhood.
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The Cleveland Division of Fire was dispatched to a vacant house explosion and fire near East 160th Street and Miles Avenue around 4:51 a.m., according to a social media post from the fire division.
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The fire division said that the house exploded and caught fire around 4:49 a.m., and the first unit responded at 4:55 a.m.
The neighboring house also sustained exterior damage due to the fire, according to the post.
No injuries were reported. The fire caused approximately $200,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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