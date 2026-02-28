Firefighters respond to house fire in Centerville neighborhood

CENTERVILLE — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Centerville neighborhood.
Washington Township firefighters were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the 0 block of Westerly Lane on a reported house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Photos show smoke coming from a house.
Several firefighters were at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to determine whether anyone was injured and what caused the fire.
We will continue to update this developing story.
