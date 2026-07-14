UPDATE: Firefighter injured while responding to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

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Around 6:18 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Ernst Ave and Newport Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Dayton Fire officials told News Center 7 crews on scene that the house was vacant.

No one was seriously hurt. One firefighter fell and sustained a minor injury but was treated on scene and released.

The house was boarded up and completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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