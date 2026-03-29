Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters respond to a house fire in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

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Crews responded around 1:56 p.m. to the 4700 block of Kings Highway on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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It is unclear if the home was occupied when the fire started, according to the sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

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