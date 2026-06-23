Firefighters respond to house fire in Germantown

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency.

GERMANTOWN — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Germantown on Tuesday morning.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Around 5:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 160 block of Mark Court on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The house was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Germantown Fire crews are on scene, and crews from Miami Valley Fire District responded as mutual aid.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there was heavy fire in the garage and in the attic.

This is a developing story.

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