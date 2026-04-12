Firefighters respond to house fire in Miami Twp. neighborhood

MIAMI TWP. — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami Township on Sunday.

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The fire was reported at around 6:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of Lantern Hill Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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The supervisor told News Center 7 that a two-story home was on fire, and everyone got out.

We are looking to learn what caused the fire, and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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