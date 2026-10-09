Firefighters respond to house fire in Miamisburg

Firefighters respond to house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Miamisburg on Friday afternoon.

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Around 12:34 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of Carolyn Drive on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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It is unclear at this time if the house was occupied when it caught fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue following this story.

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