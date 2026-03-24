Firefighters respond to house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Trotwood on Tuesday afternoon.
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Around 1:25 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Kirby Lane on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The sergeant confirmed that everyone was able to get out of the house.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
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