TROY — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami County on Wednesday night.
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The fire happened at around 8:17 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Plum Street, according to Miami County dispatchers.
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Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that firefighters are on the scene.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
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