Firefighters respond to house fire in Troy neighborhood

TROY — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami County on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire happened at around 8:17 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Plum Street, according to Miami County dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that firefighters are on the scene.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group