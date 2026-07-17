Firefighters respond to house fire in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in Vandalia early Friday morning.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene and will have the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. at the 1500 block of Cambron Court, according to Vandalia dispatchers.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no one was home when the fire started.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, dispatchers said.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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