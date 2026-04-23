Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Trotwood early Thursday.
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The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at the 200 block of N. Lansdowne Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
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The supervisor told News Center 7 that a mobile home was on fire.
We are working to determine what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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