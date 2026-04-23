Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Trotwood early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at the 200 block of N. Lansdowne Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor told News Center 7 that a mobile home was on fire.

We are working to determine what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]