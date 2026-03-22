Firefighters respond to rekindling structure fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded to a rekindling structure fire in Huber Heights on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road around 1:41 p.m. Sunday for a rekindling structure fire, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road.

Huber Heights Battalion Chief Robert Williams told News Center 7 that over 60% of the house was on fire when crews arrived.

Residents were home at the time but were able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The home was considered a total loss, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The dispatcher confirmed that the fire had rekindled on Sunday, and crews were working to put it out.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group