Firefighters respond to rekindling structure fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded to a rekindling structure fire in Huber Heights on Sunday afternoon.
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Firefighters were dispatched to the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road around 1:41 p.m. Sunday for a rekindling structure fire, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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News Center 7 previously reported that around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road.
Huber Heights Battalion Chief Robert Williams told News Center 7 that over 60% of the house was on fire when crews arrived.
Residents were home at the time but were able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported.
The home was considered a total loss, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The dispatcher confirmed that the fire had rekindled on Sunday, and crews were working to put it out.
This is a developing story.
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