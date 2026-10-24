Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Dayton late Saturday afternoon.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett has the latest information from the scene LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO news app.

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A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor said the fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Emerson Avenue.

It is near Rugby Road and Cherry Drive.

When our news crew arrived at the scene, smoke and flames could be seen from the roof of the apartment complex.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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