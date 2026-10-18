Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton on Sunday.
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The fire was reported at around 4:27 p.m. at the 2900 block of Lansing Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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