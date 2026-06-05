Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton early Friday.
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Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. to the 4500 block of Midway Avenue on a reported structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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Initial scanner traffic indicated that the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what the estimated cost of damages is from this fire.
We will continue to follow this story.
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