Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton late Sunday night.
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The fire was reported around 11:32 p.m. at the 40 block of E. Beachwood Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
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