Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton early Wednesday.

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The fire was reported at around 2:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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Scanner traffic indicated that the fire was coming from the front of the house when firefighters arrived at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

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