Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Fairborn on Friday.
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The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive, according to Fairborn dispatchers.
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Initial scanner traffic indicated that black smoke was showing from the front side of the house. There were also flames reported in the back of the home.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.
We will continue to follow this story.
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