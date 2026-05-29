Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Fairborn on Friday.

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The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive, according to Fairborn dispatchers.

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Initial scanner traffic indicated that black smoke was showing from the front side of the house. There were also flames reported in the back of the home.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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